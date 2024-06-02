Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie celebrates call to the Bar @66

Accra, June 2, GNA – Mrs Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, a former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has celebrated her call to the Bar with encouragement to women to chase their dreams.

She was part of a group of 182 new lawyers inducted Friday by the General Legal Council of Ghana.In an appreciation post on Facebook, the 66-year-old expressed her joy about the achievement and encouraged young people to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

“It is an honour to be part of such a noble profession filled with outstanding achievers and change-makers.

“I am so grateful for the love and support of my family, friends, and everyone who has been part of my journey”, the Former Council of State member said.

“My journey has been relentless, passionate and vision driven. Age should never be a barrier to success, and neither should your gender.

“I share this to inspire each and every one of you, particularly, enterprising young women to chase their dreams and aspirations.”

Becoming a lawyer had been her “life-long dream” and she was still in “awe and gratitude” for the accomplishment,” the Aglow Prayer Director stated.Mrs Affenyi-Dadzie was first female Vice President and subsequently President of the GJA, serving the longest period from 1996 to 2003.

She attended Winneba Senior High School in the Central Region from 1970 to 1975, before enrolling in Journalism School.

The Managing Director of First African Group Ltd holds a Master’s degree in Governance and Leadership from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She is also a Chartered Institute of Administrators fellow.

Mrs Affenyi-Dadzie has served in various capacities and boards, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), National Media Commission (NMC), Ekumfiman Rural Bank, CDH Insurance, and Kulendi@Law, a reputable private legal firm in Accra.

In 1993, she became an associate of the Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press (WIFP), an American non-for-profit publishing organisation.

She plays an active role in the Women’s Aglow Ministry, an interdenominational Christian women’s fellowship.

She has many awards and recognition, including Ghana’s highest National Award, the Order of the Volta.

She was appointed a member Council of State in 2005 by the then President John Kufuor, becoming the youngest person on the advisory Council.

GNA

