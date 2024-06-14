GHS launches 2024 National Mass Drug Administration against NTDs

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, June 14, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched the 2024 Mass Drug Administration (MDA) for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua on the theme: “Unite, Act. Eliminate.

The Mass Drug Administration involves giving treatment to an entire population or every person in a geographical area.

Representatives from various sectors, including education, health, and local government, attended the launch.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of the GHS, who spoke on behalf of GHS Director-General, said that this year’s launch focused on integrated mass drug administration nationwide for Lymphatic filariasis and Onchocerciasis, which were neglected tropical diseases that could be prevented and treated.

He explained that such diseases were commonly found in poor communities and could promote intense stigma.

They also disfigured, disabled, and impoverished victims, as well as kept children out of school and parents out of work.

He also explained that onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness, was endemic in 31 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana.

This disease affects the skin and eyes, caused by a parasitic worm transmitted by blackflies that breed in fast-flowing rivers and streams.

Also, lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, occurs when filarial parasites are transmitted to humans through mosquitoes.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe further said the World Health Organisation (WHO) targeted the MDA approach as a core strategy for tackling and controlling the NTDs.

The MDA provided a single dose medication by all eligible individuals once or twice a year.

He said as part of the process of eliminating onchocerciasis and lymphatic filariasis by 2030, the NTD Programme was implementing this year’s Mass Drug Administration in 77 oncho endemic districts.

It is aimed to reach about 5.8 million people and three lymphatic filariasis endemic districts targeting 440,000 people at risk.

In her speech, Dr. Felicia Antwi, Representative from the World Health Organisation, urged stakeholders in all sectors and the GHS to take a keen look at the efficient use of resources which would translate into the expected impact of the NTDs’ elimination.

She said it was important to strengthen and reinforce supervision and data management at every level through technology.

Ms. Irene Dzathor, Country Director of FHI 360, at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), stated that as the MDA team conducted rounds to supervise, they must also conduct surveillance to identify affected individuals and reach out to those suffering from morbidities, linking them to necessary services.

“If such groups of people do not access health services, stigma will continue to thrive and will threaten the public health interventions we put in place,” she said.

“When this happens, it will undermine the achievement of primary health care and universal health coverage,” she added.

Mr. Joseph Kwadwo Opare, Programme Manager of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Programme, GHS, said the Service was working towards a community-led approach and inter-sectorial approach to achieve the objectives of the NTD programme.

The Programme aims to reduce the prevalence of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Ghana to the level that is no longer of public health significance by 2030.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

