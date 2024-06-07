Ghana’s third tranche US$360 million to go to IMF Board end June 

By Francis Ntow

Accra, June 7, GNA – Ghana’s second review programme for a third tranche of US$360 million is expected to go before the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of June 2024.

This is to see to the approval and disbursement of additional funds under the country’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the IMF for economic recovery and stability.

“Our aim is to bring the review to the IMF’s Executive Board for approval before the end of June,” Julie Kovack, the Director of the Communications Department at the IMF said this during a press briefing on Thursday, June 6.

“This would give Ghana access to US$360 million in financing, bringing the total to about US$1.6 billion in disbursements since May of 2023,” she noted.

This development comes after the country reached staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms for the second review of the programme in April 13, 2024.

IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack

Since then, the country has also received a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Official Creditors, and reviewing it before signing it to signal an formal end to the negotiations with the creditors.

Looking ahead, steadfast policy and reform implementation would be crucial to fully and durably restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in Ghana, she said.

That, the Communications Director, said would require that the government continued to make progress, as it has been doing with its creditors, “to ultimately restore debt sustainability for the country.”

On the progress of the three-year loan-support programme implementation, Ms Kovack echoed that Ghanaian authorities’ strong policy and reform efforts were bearing fruit, with signs of economic stabilisation are emerging.

“For example, growth in 2023 was higher than we had initially envisaged,” she said.

Ghana’s growth was 2.9 per cent at the end of 2023, higher than the 1.5 per cent figure projected by the IMF under the ongoing loan-support programme.

The signing of the MoU, together with the disbursement of the US$360m third tranche, would be important in stabilising the Cedi against its major trading currencies, particularly, the Dollar.

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG), has indicated that the money would further boost the country’s foreign reserves, thereby, support the stability of the Cedi.

The World Economic Forum has explained that foreign reserves, comprising cash and other assets like gold, and held by central banks are crucial in maintaining stability in domestic currency, and providing liquidity during economic crisis.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

