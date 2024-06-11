Ghana needs reorganisation to address national issues – Prof Opoku Agyeman

By Christopher Arko

Accra, June 11 GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says the country needs serious reorganisation to address critical developmental issues.

“The country will have to be reset so that we stop this back and forth. If one group comes to clean and another comes to destroy, how can we make progress as a country?”

Prof Opoku Agyeman was speaking at the commemoration of the 32nd Anniversary of the NDC and Flag Raising ceremony at the Party Headquarters in Accra.

The event was attended by the Party’s National Executive Committee Members, Members of the Council of Elders, the Zongo Caucus, Youth and party supporters.

Prof Opoku Agyeman also appealed to members of the Party to emulate the examples of past leaders, who sacrificed for the Party over the years.

She said the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), which brought the NDC did so not because they wanted anything for themselves, but to ensure the improvement in the lives of the people.

“Those of us here are beneficiaries of those who started it long time ago…”

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, said he history of the country could not be written without appreciating the contribution of the NDC to national development.

He stated that although the Party had not performed to its peak, it had not failed in the past 32 years.

“We are always the Party that comes to clean the mess, and when we leave, some other people will come and destroy everything that we have built and even dig up the foundation to make sure that this country will not survive,” he said.

Mr Nketia said the Party was ready to come back and be the partners of the masses to rebuild “everything that had been destroyed”.

He said the country was getting into a crucial election and urged the electorate to vote massively for the NDC and bring it back to power.

The NDC Chairman also urged all stakeholders to act peacefully before, during and after the polls.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

