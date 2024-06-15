Ghana is right place to invest—Twellium Industries

By Edward Acquah

Accra, June 15, GNA – The Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a Ghanaian-based manufacturing company, has attributed the expansion of its investments in Ghana to the country’s conducive business environment and loyalty of Ghanaian workers.

The Company, which has been operating in Ghana for the past 10 years, touted Ghana’s political stability and incentives for the private sector as among the conditions that made Ghana an attractive investment destination in the region.

Speaking to journalists at Adjen Kotoku, in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Ali Ajami, Chief Marketing Officer, Twellium, expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana for creating enabling environment for businesses and providing incentives to support business growth.

He said the Company had since its inception expanded its production line to more than eleven and provided employment to more than 5,000 Ghanaians among other interventions.

“The Government gives incentives and encourages investors to come here. The Government helps to export made-in-Ghana products outside the country and this helps us.

“There is no country peaceful than Ghana. That is why investors should come here. We have become Ghanaians because of the love and because we feel at home…Ghanaians are very educated and very interactive,” he said.

Mr Ajami encouraged businesses to take advantage of the conducive environment in Ghana to export their products to neighbouring countries to help boost Ghana’s economy and create more employment opportunities.

As part of efforts to protect the environment against industrial waste water, Twellium, has set up a GHS3 million Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at its factory in Adjen Kotoku to treat waste water from the factory.

The plant processes organic and inorganic pollutants, as well as all other impurities generated from the factory before it is safely discharged.

Mr Ajami said treated water from the plant could be used by neighbouring farmers to water their crops and for other domestic uses.

He said the Company was committed to environmental sustainability and would continuously explore innovations that would ensure that its operations did not harm the environment.

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy on Friday toured the factory site of Twellium prior to the announcement of his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong-Satekla as Brand Ambassador for Verna Mineral Water.

Stonebwoy, who was crowned Artist of the Year at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), said industrialisation was the surest way to create employment opportunities and commended Twellium for investing in Ghana.

“Employment is going on here and the number of staff is increasing. I am happy to find some of the people that I lived in the same community with secure employment here,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

