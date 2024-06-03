Ghana Athletics names strong squad for CAA Region II Athletics Championship in Accra 

By Simon Asare



Accra, June 3, GNA – The Ghana Athletics (GA) has named a strong 30-man contingent for the CAA Region II Seniors Championship, which would be held at the University of Ghana Stadium.



The two-day competition, slated for June 4-5, 2024, would include competitors from all around the continent competing for a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Ghanaian sprinter Sarfo Ansah, who won gold in the 100m at the last edition in Nigeria, has also made Ghana’s squad.



Edwin Gadayi, who competed in the World Athletics Relay in Poland, has also been selected to Ghana’s roster for the athletics competition.



Gadayi, who holds the national 200-meter record, would be very crucial for Ghana at this championship, especially following his semi-final appearance at the 2013 African Games.



Other notable athletes named in the men’s squad include Isreal Anane Dome, Musa Iddrisu, William Amponsah, Joseph Andoh, and Musa Iddrisu.



A total of 14 women were named in Ghana’s squad, and they include Halutie Hor, Mary Boakye, Grace Aduntira, Juliana Sakat Lariba, and Janet Mensah.



Others include Mary Boakye, Asana Amidu, Adongo Selina, Faustina Owusu, Mariama Fatao, Deborah Acheampong, Esther Obenewaa, and Absusuare Alhare will feature for Ghana at the championships.

GNA

