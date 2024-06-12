GCB Bank, Ghana Communication Technology University sign five-year MoU to nurture young talents

Accra, June 12, GNA – GCB Bank PLC (GCB Bank) and the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at cultivating young talents in the area of technology and cybersecurity.

This strategic alliance underscores the commitment of both institutions to bridging the gap between academic theory and industry practice, thereby equipping students with the requisite skills to navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Central to this partnership is the implementation of a comprehensive internship programme provided by GCB Bank. The initiative is designed to provide students from GCTU’s Computer Science and Cyber Security Departments with invaluable hands-on experience in real-world cybersecurity environments.

By immersing students in the practical aspects of their field, the programme provides the beneficiaries with the much-needed practical experience and expertise which added to their academic knowledge creates a well-rounded, industry-ready workforce.

GCB Bank’s Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Mr. Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, during the signing of the MoU, articulated the Bank’s rationale behind the initiative.

“The dynamic and fast-evolving landscape of technology and information security demands that students not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical experience to be fully prepared for the challenges they will face in their careers.

At GCB Bank, we are committed to fostering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals by providing them with the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in real-world scenarios,” Mr. Lamptey stated.

The internship programme will immerse students in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and best practices, ensuring their proficiency aligns with contemporary industry standards.

Furthermore, the programme offers mentorship opportunities, enabling students to collaborate with seasoned professionals on critical projects.

This exposure is anticipated to significantly boost their professional growth and enhance their readiness for the competitive job market.

Expressing gratitude to GCB Bank for its commitment to helping nurture young talents in the field of technology and cybersecurity and providing internship programme opportunities for students from the Computer Science and Cyber Security related Departments of the University, Vice Chancellor of GCTU, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene-Afoakwa, articulated the University’s vision to establish a Ghanaian equivalent of Silicon Valley through the establishment of the Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills, and Entrepreneurship Development.

“We are pursuing a very big agenda which has to do with a vision of developing Ghana’s version of Silicon Valley to train experts in the area of ICT for the entire nation, and not just for Ghana, but also for West Africa,” Professor Ohene-Afoakwa declared.

The envisioned centre, set to be inaugurated by August, will be equipped with over 100 computers and staffed by experts from across Africa. These experts will be tasked with training students and various institutions in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other critical IT disciplines.

The partnership between GCB Bank and GCTU is a strategic one that promises mutual benefits. For GCB Bank, it presents an opportunity to identify and nurture talented individuals who could potentially be integrated into their workforce.

For GCTU, it reinforces their commitment to providing students with a comprehensive education that seamlessly integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The MoU represents a significant step towards developing a skilled workforce capable of tackling the challenges posed by the ever-evolving fields of technology and cybersecurity.

By fostering such collaborations, both institutions are not only contributing to the professional development of students, but are also playing a pivotal role in the broader agenda of technological advancement in Ghana.

GNA

