Foundation educates ADASCO students on HIV prevalence 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Ada, June 17, GNA – Naana Kakie Foundation, a health non-governmental organisation, has organised a sensitization programme on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other health-related issues for Ada Senior High School (ADASCO) students.

The sensitization programme formed part of the foundation’s broader campaign to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in Ada.

Ms. Esther Kakie Ayimavor (Naana Kakie), the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation and a former participant in the 2023 editions of Miss Asafotu and GaDangme Bi Yo beauty pageants, is using such programmes to make a significant positive impact on the lives of those affected by such health issues.

The foundation during the workshop discussed the realities and preventive measures of HIV/AIDS and disclosed that the statistics of HIV prevalence in both the Ada East and West Districts were worrying.

Ms. Ayimavor noted that “the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey by the Ghana Statistical Service indicated that 80 percent of females aged 15–24 have had sex without condoms, and 79 percent of young women are aware that consistent condom use reduces HIV risk, yet the risky behaviours persist.

“As we speak, 354,927 people live with HIV in Ghana, with females constituting two-thirds of new infections. There are 45,000 youths living with HIV in Ghana,” she noted.

She disclosed that both the Ada East and West Districts have over 5,000 people living with HIV, with many more remaining untested, adding that three out of every 100 people in Ada are HIV positive, adding that it was an indication that people were not safe, especially the youth.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the programme, Ms. Ayimavor said she realised that there was a decline in education and advocacy on HIV/AIDS hence her resolve to bring the issue to the forefront.

The Naana Kakie Foundation’s CEO disclosed that her outfit aimed to create awareness, provide education, and offer care for affected individuals, targeting teenagers and young adults across various avenues, including schools, communities, market squares, lorry stations, Okada stations, information centres, radio and television stations, as well as social media platforms.

“The project aims to increase access to testing and treatment, promote behavioural change, and offer support services to affected individuals. Additionally, quiz competitions will be organised to enhance students’ knowledge of HIV/AIDS,” she explained.

She appealed for support from the community, organisations, and individuals, stressing the importance of collective action in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

She donated some sanitary pads to some students to help handle some challenges they face during their menses.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

