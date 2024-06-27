Five Ghanaian MPs on official visit to Kenya are safe — Parliamentary Service  

Accra, June 27, GNA – Five Ghanaian Legislatures and an Officer, who were on an official visit to the Parliament of Kenya, who were caught up during the Kenyan violent protest are safe and secured.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Service of Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the High Commission of Ghana in Kenya had confirmed that the five Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Officer accompanying the delegation are safe and secure.

It said the delegation, which was made up of some members of the Local Government Committee of Parliament, including Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, the Chairman of the Committee; Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Ranking Member of the Committee,

The rest are Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Mr Mohammed Taferu and Madam Anita Quartey Papafio, a Senior Principal Assistant Clerk.

The statement said the delegation was in the Kenyan Parliament on a bench-marking visit when the unfortunate incident occurred.

It noted that they were immediately escorted and secured in the Senate building and finally evacuated to their hotel by Officials of the Kenyan Parliament.

“We appreciate the concern from the general public and wish to indicate that efforts are underway to ensure their safe return to Ghana,” the statement said.

GNA

