First Lady launches Friends of Children’s Hospital  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June 28, GNA—The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called for investment into the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital to help children develop to their full potential.

She said investing in the Hospital would help to pay special attention to children’s health needs and save more lives.

“We must invest in the health of our children to maximize their capabilities and future earning power,” she said.

The First Lady was speaking at the launch of the Friends of Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital initiative in Accra on Thursday.

The initiative seeks to honour individuals and corporate bodies who have contributed to the growth and upkeep of the hospital over the years and also encourage more people to support it.

Individuals and corporate bodies who had contributed to the growth of the hospital were honoured.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, former Parish Priest of the Christ the King Parish Church, Former Ambassadors Wives Association (FAWA), Afcta Secretariat, Unichem Ghana, Fields of Marshall, Ghana News Agency and the Office of the Director-General of Ghana Health Service were among those acknowledged.

Mrs Akufo-Addo appealed to corporate bodies, institutions and benevolent organisations to support the hospital to enable it to provide specialised care to more children.

Although the Government was committed to ensuring effective healthcare delivery in the country, corporate bodies, organisations and individuals were needed to contribute to the course, she said.

“As a nation, we must all be ready to support healthcare institutions with the needed assistance to boost their operations.”

Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the management of the hospital for the efforts to develop the healthcare facility and urged the members to prioritise the needs of the hospital and ensure its regular maintenance to derive the maximum benefits.

She donated GHc50,000 for the upkeep of the hospital and called on all to support the initiative of the 110-bed capacity hospital.

Dr Mame Yaa Nyarko, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said it was established some 99 years ago as a nutritional rehabilitation centre with the aim of reducing nutritional mortality.

Located in Accra Central, the Hospital now provides special services to children from year one to 18.

Dr Nyarko expressed the hope that corporate bodies, institutions and benevolent organisations would sign on to the initiative to enable the hospital to deliver quality healthcare for children.

