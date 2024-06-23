Election 2024: NDC women in Sunyani undertake peace walk

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, June 23, GNA – Madam Fati Kine, the Sunyani East Constituency Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress says the chances of the party regaining political power in the Election 2024 look brighter.



She, therefore, advised the party following to avoid tendencies that could lead to political violence, mar the election and disturb the peace of the nation.



Interacting with the media on the sidelines of a peace walk for Election 2024 in Sunyani, Madam Kine urged the NPP supporters to remain tolerant, and be decorous in the electioneering too.



“We need absolute peace for the NDC to govern the nation and alleviate the plight of the people”, she stated, saying “we must endeavour to conduct clean campaigns for the electorate to vote for us. In fact, they are ready to do so, and we must also be more responsible in the electioneering”.



Madam Kine called on the Electoral Commission to facilitate a transparent and credible general election devoid of biases.



The walk was organised by the Sunyani East constituency women’s wing of the NDC, and it took participants through the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD) as the party faithful raised the NDC miniature flags high.

