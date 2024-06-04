Election 2024: Nation needs visionary leaders with integrity-Bawumia 

Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 4, GNA – The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasised the importance of having a visionary leader with a solid reputation and credibility for development.

He highlighted his proven track record as a problem solver, showcasing the impact of policies he has initiated while serving as Ghana’s Vice President.

These include the digital national identity system, the national property address system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitalisation of public services to promote efficiency and reduce corruption.

During a gathering with religious leaders in the Central Region, Dr Bawumia said the necessity for problem solvers, forward-thinking individuals and innovators in Ghana’s leadership was prime.

“I am a problem solver and forward-thinking individual with innovative solutions. My tenure as Vice-President speaks to my capabilities,” he said.

“While I have not held the position of president, my dedication as Vice-President demonstrates my commitment to addressing challenges hindering our sustainable development.”

Drawing a comparison between himself and his primary opponent, former President John Mahama, Dr Bawumia confidently said he stood superior, based on his “track record, work ethic and vision.”

According to him, Mr Mahama faced rejection twice due to underwhelming performance during his presidential tenure.

“Former President Mahama has previously held the position, but his track record is a testament to failure. He struggled to combat corruption and address numerous issues.’’

“Economically, Mahama’s presidency ranks as the poorest in the Fourth Republic,” Dr Bawumia said.

“John Mahama does not embody change, having been rebuffed in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. On the contrary, my fresh perspective and proven track record as Vice-President represent the future of our nation.”

Dr Bawumia pledged to uphold greater accountability to the Ghanaian populace adding; “I intend to seek the people’s mandate beyond 2024. Mahama’s single term presidency means he will not be answerable to Ghanaians, having no plans for re-election.”

GNA

