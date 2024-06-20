Dormaa West records 818 voter transfer – EC

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta (B/R), June 20, GNA – A total of 818 voters participated in the just ended voter transfer exercise in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, Mr. Sameul Nii Tackie Commey, the Dormaa West District Director of the Electoral Commission said on Thursday.

They comprise 484 males representing 59. 1 percent and 334 females, 40.8 percent, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Nkrankwanta, the district capital.

Describing it as peaceful and successful, Mr. Commey said the voter transfer exercise did not encounter any major challenges and commended all the election stakeholders for their support.

He also lauded the various political parties for their cooperation and comportment during the exercise and added no persons with disability participated in the exercise.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

