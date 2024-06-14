Don’t prevent your wives from accessing family planning – Ag C/R Health Director  

By Prince Acquah

Mankessim (C/R), June 13, GNA – Dr Agnes Achiamaa Anane, Acting Central Regional Health Director, has entreated men to lend support to their partners when it became critical for them to undergo family planning.

She cautioned that restricting women from accessing family planning services when critically needed could lead to serious health repercussions including mental disorders and death.

Highlighting the importance of reproductive health services, Dr Anane said it was sometimes the only option for women on health grounds.

“For instance, if a woman has three Caesarean sections done, it is often advised that they don’t get pregnant again based on their age and such women will need to be on family planning.

“But unfortunately, some don’t get the support from their partners who prevent them from using any form of family planning and getting pregnant again puts them at risk of complications,” she explained.

Dr Anane issued the admonition at a durbar in Mankessim to launch the 16th annual Health Week celebration of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Medical Students’ Association (MSA).

The durbar brought together a wide range of stakeholders including students, traditional leaders, teachers, market women, drivers, and community members to deliberate on various issues affecting reproductive health and rights in Ghana.

It was held on the theme: “Sexual and reproductive health rights and policies: The Role of all Stakeholders.”

The Association also complimented the durbar with a free health screening and National Health Insurance registration and renewal exercise.

Dr Anane stressed that every woman had the right to access family planning services but needed to get the buy-in of their partners in some instances.

“Some of them may just want to space up their children based on their health and financial strengths and if they don’t get support from their husbands, it drains them psychologically and emotionally.

“Currently, we are seeing a lot of postpartum depression and other mental health issues relating to childbirth,” she said and therefore, reiterated calls on husbands and boyfriends to support their partners in that regard.

Dr Anane touted various measures instituted by the Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana Health Service to promote proper reproductive health and rights.

She, however, acknowledged the need to create awareness of various health policies to ensure effective implementation.

Professor Sebastian Eliason, Dean of the UCC School of Medical Sciences, expressed disquiet over the huge gap between health policies and implementation which he attributed largely to inadequate financial and human resources.

He also expressed worry about some reproductive health issues such as maternal mortality and neonatal deaths which he described as major development concerns.

He called for the active involvement of all stakeholders including communities and local and international NGOs to address the various issues.

He mentioned some achievements of the Medical School which had trained more than 600 doctors since its establishment in the 2007/2008 academic year.

He said its medical doctors were excelling in many health facilities both nationally and internationally.

Mr Autis Mbayuur Ngoga, President of UCC-MSA, indicated that the association will promote access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services in rural communities in this year’s celebration.

Aside from the durbar and health screening, they will embark on campaigns in Senior High Schools in Mankessim, have talks on the radio and distribute free sanitary pads.

He appealed to all stakeholders to get on board to champion sexual reproductive health rights in Mankessim and Ghana.

Nana Ama Amissah III, the Paramount Queen Mother of Mankessim Traditional Area, entreated young people to pay attention to good counsel, take their education and personal hygiene seriously and stay away from premarital sex.

“If you have a good foundation from the start, you will do great in future,” she encouraged the youth.

