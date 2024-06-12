Don’t meddle in Ghana’s electoral process, Burkinabe community told

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 12, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banhene, the Bono Regional Minister has advised the Burkina Faso Community in the country not to meddle in the nation’s politics as Election 2024 gather momentum.

Nationals from Burkina Faso must not interfere in Ghana’s electoral processes ahead of the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Regional Minister stated when Mr David Kabre, the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana paid a courtesy call on her in Sunyani.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said although some Burkina Faso nationals had stayed in Ghana for years, their years of stay did not permit them to involve themselves in Ghana’s electoral processes.

She said the Election 2024 remained crucial and that the government and election stakeholders were doing everything possible to conduct a peaceful election and consolidate the gains of the country’s democracy.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said a violent free election would further pave the way for the Burkina Faso national to carry on and continue with their stay and economic activities in the country, hence the need for them to support to sustain and strengthen the prevailing peace of the nation.

“The country requires absolute peace and social cohesion for economic activities to progress and we need your support in that regard,” she told the Ambassador.

Mr Kabre emphasised the embassy’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between Burkina Faso and Ghana for mutual benefit.

He added his visit was to enable him to acquaint himself and explore the economic potential of the Bono Region.

