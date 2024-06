By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 18, GNA- The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced an investigation into the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two incidents were recorded today, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School, a police brief said.

“We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice,” it added.

GNA

