Continue to act professionally to safeguard Ghana’s democracy-NCCE tells Police

Agnes Ansah

Accra, June 5, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the police to continue to act professionally in the discharge of its duties to safeguard the country’s democracy.

Mrs Gloria A. Kudo, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director, NCCE, said as the elections approached, the police needed to remain professional for event-free polls.

She said this at an engagement with some police officers and personnel at the Regional Police Command, Accra Central.

The engagement forms part of the NCCE’s commemoration of its 23rd annual constitution week, a programme instituted in 2001 to celebrate the country’s return to constitutional democratic rule.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved”.

Mrs. Kudo said Ghana had made giant strides in its democratic journey and must be commended.

She indicated that through democratic rule, Ghana had enjoyed a stable democracy and held eight successful presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, Mrs. Kudo noted that despite the successes, there were underlying challenges, which if not nipped in the bud, would ruin every achievement the country had made.

She noted that one of such challenges was the influence of money in elections, saying the practice of vote buying and corruption must be addressed.

Mrs Kudo also spoke about lingering ethnic tensions and charged the police to rise to the occasion for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

