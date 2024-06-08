Community Health Nurses in Eastern Region benefit from implant insertion and removal training  

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, June 8, GNA – The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), with funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has organised a four-day intensive training at Koforidua for Community Health Nurses on implant insertion and removal.

Implant insertion and removal, also known as long-acting reversible contraceptive, is among the interventions of the UNFPA’s Eighth Country Programme that spans a period of five years; 2023 – 2027.

The programme focuses on zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning; and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices including child marriages and female genital mutilation.

The nurses were selected from the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds and health facilities in 11 districts and municipalities of the Eastern Region.

The districts were selected based on their vulnerability in maternal health, family planning, gender-based violence and harmful practices as well as health facilities accessibility.

Addressing the participants, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, said the UNFPA was ensuring that “every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled, which I agree and share.”

However, he added; “If indeed every pregnancy is wanted and every childbirth is safe, then the 70 maternal deaths and 335 stillbirths recorded in the region last year was highly unacceptable.”

“It is against this background, that I want to use the opportunity to urge you to take this training seriously, as well as your health care services at your various facilities, in order to reverse these unenviable statistics on maternal deaths.”

Implant is used to prevent pregnancy for up to three – five years and it is a thin rod about the size of a matchstick that is inserted under the skin (subdermal) on the inside of one’s arm.

It can be removed at anytime for any reason if the woman chooses.

The facilitators for the programme; Mrs Ellen Darkoa Asare, Eastern Regional Director of Public Health Nurses, and Mesdames Peace Ametsitsi and Irene Yeboah at the Regional Health Directorate, took the participants through the introduction of anatomy and physiology of male and female reproductive system.

They were also updated on contraceptive methods, family planning, and implant insertion and removal.

They did a demonstration of insertion and removal on arm model, after which they had a practical training session at the Eastern Regional Hospital and Koforidua Polyclinic to boost their confidence and competencies in implant insertion and removal.

The participating districts/municipalities were Akuapem South, New Juaben North, Birim North, Atiwa West, Ayensuano, Yilo Krobo, Akyemansa, Fanteakwa North, Upper Manya Krobo, Okere and Asuogyaman.

GNA

