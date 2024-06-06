Civic Education Clubs in Ashanti plant trees to mark World Environment Day

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 06, GNA – Civic Education Clubs in some Senior High Schools (SHS) across the Ashanti region, have planted trees to mark this year’s World Environment Day, which was held on the global theme,” Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.”

The goal of the Clubs was to make their environment habitable and contribute to the mitigation of the effects of climate change as Ghana joined the global community to celebrate the day with the slogan, “Our Land, Our Future.”

As civic education advocates in their respective schools, members of the Clubs showed the way for their colleague students to embrace the habit of tree planting for the collective good of society.

They were joined by officials from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who spent some time educating the students on the importance of preserving the environment.

The NCCE officials reminded them that it was their civic responsibility to ensure the school environment was kept clean and protected from pollution.

The students promised to nurture the trees and plant more in the coming years to safeguard the environment from natural disasters.

Madam Margaret Konama, Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the initiative was aimed at instilling the habit of tree planting in students.

She said targeting them at this level was the way to go to ensure sustainable environmental protection because they would be conscious of protecting the environment as they grew.

The Regional Director commended the Clubs for embarking on the laudable exercise and urged them to make it a priority to uphold their civic responsibilities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

