Citizens urged to support trees planting to tackle climate change.

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jun. 6, GNA – Mr Bernard Tarbil, Forestry Division Manager, Oti Region has called on citizens to join hands with the Commission to plant more trees to help save the country’s depleting vegetation.

Mr Tarbil in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of ‘Green Ghana Day,’ said the region was expected to plant some 100,000 trees to mark the occasion.

He added that the involvement of the citizens in tree planting exercises would help address issues of climate change, which had a negative impact on the environment and its inhabitants.

On the seedlings of trees to be planted, he said species including teak, ofram (temminalia superba), malaina, coconut, palm, mango, cashew was ready to be distributed to interested individuals.

Mr Tarbil encouraged the residents to continue maintaining the previous trees planted to achieve the purpose of the project and that this year’s celebration would be hosted by Kyabobo Girls School to mark their 10th anniversary.

Mr Tarbil urged all citizens to fully participate in this year’s exercise to make it a success.

The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission in 2021 implemented the planting of trees across the country called the ‘Green Ghana Day’ project, which aimed at planting a total of five million trees to restore the depleted vegetation cover.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

