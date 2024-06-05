Churches must improve communities they serve — Compassion International Ghana

Accra, June 05, GNA – Mr Kobina Yeaboh Okyere, National Director, Compassion International Ghana, has asked churches in the country to “illuminate and uplift” the communities they serve.

He said churches remain “powerful catalyst” for change and national development, therefore, leaders and organisations must not relent on their mission.

Mr Okyere made the remarks at the National Pastors’ Conference, held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The conference was to enhance collaboration between Compassion International Ghana and local churches, focusing on their shared mission to alleviate child poverty.

Discussions included updates on Compassion International Ghana’s progress and strategic action plans for strengthening partnerships with local churches.

About 400 pastors attended the session.

At the opening ceremony, Rev. Dr. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson reiterated the Church’s role and urged religious organisations to leverage the trust they had in communities to drive spiritual growth and social development.

Some Christian leaders present at the conference were: Rev. Dr. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rt. Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Synod Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, and Very Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, President of Trinity Theological Seminary.

Compassion International Ghana, a Christian non-profit organisation, partners local churches across the country to support children living in extreme poverty.

A member of Compassion International Incorporated, headquartered in Colorado Springs, USA, the organisation has been operating in Ghana since 2005, and currently supports over 98,000 children and youth across the country.

GNA

