CEO of Nguvu Mining distributes sanitary pads to schools in Ellembelle District

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 06, GNA – Ms. Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nguvu Mining Limited and Adamus Resources, has donated 150 boxes of sanitary pads to some schools in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The schools are Anwia Catholic, Nkroful Methodist, Nkroful Catholic, Nyaniba Basic, Asanda SDA and Kikam Methodist and host of others to commemorate the Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD).

Ms. List said promoting a period friendly environment was key in advancing girls’ access to quality education, empowerment and socio-economic independence.

She noted that poor menstrual health and hygiene undercut fundamental rights for women and girls aside the serious health risks of menstruation if it was unhygienically managed.

The CEO said “So, we are here to support these girls to ensure that they manage themselves properly during this period”.

Ms. List continued that good menstrual health and hygienic practices could prevent infections, reduce odours, and help the individual stay comfortable during menstruation.

Therefore, she advised the girls to ensure proper dieting during menstruation; “take more iron-based foods to replenish the blood discharged”.

She also educated the boys on menstrual hygiene to support the girls and their sisters during this period instead of stigmatising them and encouraged the girls to talk to their mothers and female teachers anytime they have challenges during their menstruation.

Ms. List urged them to pay attention to menstrual hygiene by wrapping their sanitary pad in a piece of paper or tissue before disposing it in a trash can.

“Try as much as possible to keep yourself clean and change your sanitary pad as soon as it becomes heavy,” she advised.

