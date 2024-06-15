Central Expo 2024 set for August 31 – September 7 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 15, GNA – The Central Region Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair 2024 has ceremoniously been inaugurated at the Regional Coordinating Council’s (CRCC) Banquet Hall in Cape Coast.

The overarching theme for this year’s weeklong event is “Fostering connections, cultivating business prospects in the Central Region.”

It is set to commence from Saturday, August 31, to Saturday, September 7 at Adisadel College School Park in Cape Coast.

Since its inception, Central Expo has played a pivotal role in revolutionising and unleashing the economic capabilities of the historic Region.

The primary objective of the Fair is to enhance international exposure, facilitate partnerships and support business development particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Region.

It is also to exhibit trade, tourism, and investment prospects in the Region to the public, with a specific focus on the financial and corporate sectors involving all the 22 districts of the Region.

The event will provide participants with various exhibitions, conferences, cultural displays, and networking opportunities, all geared towards driving economic growth and nurturing regional collaborations.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, expressed great enthusiasm at the launch and rallied the support of all stakeholders to make it a success.

She stated that it was the expectation of her outfit to stimulate economic activities throughout the region and beyond, harness economic potentials and grow agribusiness.

Therefore, she said CRCC was dedicated to advancing domestic tourism and most importantly, attracting private sector investments to the region to revolutionise the local economy.

Mrs Assan that the Expo is an indigenous initiative formulated by the CRCC in accordance with its Regional Development Strategy and Transformative Agenda, aimed at raising awareness for the Central Region in the realms of trade, tourism, and investment.

She extended an invitation to the public to massively partake in exploring the promising opportunities of the historic Region.

Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, who presided over the launch said it had been the collective desire of all citizens in the Region to have many industries and businesses sprout across various sectors.

That he noted, will help stimulate economic growth, generate employment for the youth and cultivate an environment where businesses flourished, to instill confidence in individuals to establish their ventures.

He acknowledged the untapped economic potential within the region and pledged that the Regional House of Chiefs will continue to work to minimise chieftaincy disputes within the region to promote peace and attract investors.

