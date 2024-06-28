Call off strike before we hear your case- Labour Commission to CETAG

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 28, GNA – The National Labour Commission has refused to hear the case between the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the government for refusing to call off its strike.

This is because the Commission said CETAG had flouted its directive to call off the strike.

The National Labour Commission (NLC), on Thursday, June 20, after meeting with stakeholders, directed CETAG members to call off their strike.

Both parties were to appear before the Commission on June 27 for a hearing, but the meeting could not come on because of CETAG’s inability to call off the strike.

Mr Prince Obeng-Himah, President of CETAG, said in an interview that the Association could not call off the strike because the employer was to present evidence of compliance with their concerns to the court on June 26, which it failed.

He said the Court had scheduled July 18, 2024, for both parties to appear for hearings.

The strike is aimed at pushing the government to meet CETAG’s demands, including the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Chief Executive, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission(FWSC) on Friday June 14, 2024, during a press briefing, described the indefinite strike by CETAG as illegal and borne out of bad faith.

The FWSC said CETAG was in breach of the agreement signed with the government on May 22, 2023, where both parties agreed to resort to the NLC to address any disagreement.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

