CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship: Athletes, Officials arrive as competition kicks off Tuesday 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 3, GNA – About ten African countries have arrived in Ghana ahead of the 2024 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship scheduled for June 4 to 5,2024 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The two-day event would be a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with athletes ready to compete in the hurdles, sprints, distance races, relays and field events.

Mr. Bawah Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics (GA) speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said Ghana, together with Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo were the only countries who would participating in the championship.

He said the athletes and officials were in the country preparing for the event on Tuesday.

He confirmed that Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Niger would not be participating in the event.

The fourth 2024 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship promises to deliver heart-stopping moments and record-breaking performances with the crème de la crème of athletes ready to battle for qualification.

