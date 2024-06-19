Bunkpurugu youth cry foul over neglect in development

By D.I. Laary

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Concerned Youth of Bunkpurugu are discontented with the perceived marginalisation and discrimination of their district in the distribution of tertiary institutions and developmental projects in the North East Region.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Francis Yennumi Lambon, spokesperson of the youth, highlighted the disparity in infrastructure development between Bunkpurugu and other towns like Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale.

While these towns enjoy asphalt roads, astro turfs, and nursing schools, according to the youth, the roads leading to Bunkpurugu and its environs remain in bad condition while the area lack recreational facilities and higher educational institutions.

Mr. Lambon questioned the rationale behind the establishment of a nursing school in smaller districts like Yagaba-Kubori while Bunkpurugu, with a larger population and land area, remained neglected.

He indicated that the perceived bias was fueling a sense of alienation among the youth and the people of Bunkpurugu, who feel overlooked in the region’s development plans.

He called on the government to address the imbalance and ensure a fairer distribution of resources across the newly created region as part of Ghana’s decentralization agenda.

He emphasised that the Bunkpurugu District’s potential for economic growth and development highlights the need for equitable investment in infrastructure and educational facilities.

The youth appeal sheds light on the broader issue of regional disparities in the country’s development, a challenge faced by many rural districts.

Their call for fairness and inclusivity also resonates with many communities and towns across the region and beyond, who seek equitable access to opportunities and resources.

While experts acknowledge efforts by government to navigate the complexities of regional development, they maintain that the voices of the Bunkpurugu youth serve as a reminder of the importance of inclusive policies that benefit all communities, regardless of their size or location.

GNA

