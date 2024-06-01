Bulgaria: National Network for Children honours children’s heroes with Golden Apple Awards 2024

Sofia, June 1 (BTA/GNA) – On the eve of June 1, the National Network for Children (NNC) awarded the Heroes of Children for 2024.

At an official ceremony at the City Mark Art Center in Sofia, Golden Apple awards in nine categories were given to individuals, organizations, institutions and companies for their contribution to the well-being of children and families in Bulgaria.

The fourteenth edition of the awards was hosted by actress Yana Marinova, together with Kristian Mirchev from the Megaphone Youth Network.

Guests of the event were young people and experts from the member organizations of the National Network for Children, representatives of the State Agency for Child Protection, the Social Assistance Agency, the Adopted and Adopters Bulgarian Association, UNICEF Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum – BBLF, the Bulgarian Donors’ Forum, the National Centre for Public Health, the National Inspectorate of Education, as well as business partners and journalists.

Among the special guests of Golden Apple 2024 were Health Minister Galya Kondeva, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Petar Mladenov, Chief Expert at the Inclusive Education Directorate of the Education Ministry Boyana Aleksov and others.

“For the 14th consecutive year on the eve of June 1 we award children’s heroes. The heroes, who with their actions have made the children of Bulgaria happier, are ordinary people, institutions, organizations or companies.

This year, the honored heroes are more than 50, and more than 5,000 citizens voted directly for their choice.

The Golden Apple Awards encourage us adults to be heroes for our children because every child in our country deserves to live happy, peaceful and loving lives,” Georgi Bogdanov, Executive Director of the National Network for Children, said during his welcoming speech.

Awards were presented in the categories of School/Kindergarten, Hospital, Municipality, Journalist, Charity, Children’s organization, Corporate partnership for children – financial contribution, Corporate partnership for children – public contribution, Children’s Hero.

GNA/BTA

