Brazil’s Valdecy Urquiza set to become new Interpol secretary general

Paris, Jun. 26, (dpa/GNA) – Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil has been chosen as the next secretary general of the international police body Interpol.

The organization’s board announced the decision at its headquarters in the French city of Lyon on Tuesday evening. Interpol’s General Assembly is expected to confirm the selection in November.

With 196 member states, Interpol is the world’s largest police organization and coordinates international cooperation, for example by providing a forum for states to exchange information on wanted persons.

The secretary general manages the day-to-day work of the organization. Interpol’s president oversees the work of the General Secretariat and chairs the General Assembly of the member states.

Interpol President Ahmed al-Raisi praised Urquiza’s experience and vision. Not only had he worked as a senior officer in the Brazilian police force, he had also rendered outstanding services as a former Interpol employee and as its vice president for North and South America.

He will replace Jürgen Stock of Germany, who has held the post since 2014.

