Bono NPP suspends Deputy Regional Secretary for misconduct

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 6, GNA – The New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region has suspended the Deputy Bono Regional Secretary, Mr Isaac Kwame Benkae for alleged misconduct.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP said “this decision taken by the Regional Executive Committee of the party has been made due to misconduct”.

The suspension, according to a copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, was to protect the integrity of the regional party.

It stated further that Mr Benkae was prohibited from participating in any party activity, attending meetings or representing the party in any capacity.

A disciplinary committee would be convened to investigate the matter further and recommend appropriate action, the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

