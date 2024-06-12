Bono Minister calls on Burkina Faso to protect Ghanaians traders

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 12, GNA – The Embassy of Burkina Faso in Accra has been urged to do more and protect Ghanaian traders on the Ghana-Burkina Faso highways to deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries for mutual benefit.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister gave the advice when Mr David Kabre, the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana paid a courtesy call on her in Sunyani.

The Regional Minister expressed concern about cases of recurring attacks and robberies on Ghanaians traders along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border lines and, therefore, underscored the need for enhanced security on the Ghana-Burkina Faso highway.

“Both countries must do more to protect traders on the highway and to facilitate smooth economic activities between Ghanaian and Burkinabe traders,” she stated.

She indicated that Ghana and Burkina Faso had long existing trade ties, saying protecting the traders would not only deepen bilateral relations, but also spur socio-economic growth and development of both countries.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said she was optimistic that nothing could endanger the long-standing trade relations between the two countries and assured the government’s commitment and determination to protect Burkinabe nationals in Ghana.

Mr Kabre highlighted the objective of his visit, saying his two-day working visit would enable him to explore the economic prospects in the potential in the Bono Region.

GNA

