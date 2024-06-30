Bolivian coup leader sentenced to 6-month preventative detention

La Paz, June 30, (Xinhua/GNA) – A Bolivian court on Friday, sentenced General Juan Jose Zuniga and two other former military chiefs to a six-month preventive detention, over a failed coup against Bolivian President Luis Arce, said the local authorities.

While the investigation continues, the former commanders, who are charged with crimes of terrorism and armed rebellion, are being held in custody in the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro in the Department of La Paz.

The prosecution team argued that the danger of escape and the possibility that the accused would hinder the investigation were reasons for their detention.

According to the Bolivian government, Zuniga on Wednesday led the attempted coup in Palacio Quemado, the government palace, which is located in Murillo Square in the city of La Paz.

