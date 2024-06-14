Body of suspected accident victim deposited in morgue 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Winneba, June 14, GNA – The body of an old woman allegedly abandoned by the roadside near a bush at Gomoa-Ojobi by authorities of Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital last week, leading to her death, had been deposited at the same hospital’s mogue by the police.

The woman reported to be among motor accident victims who were sent to that facility, died on Monday after allegedly being dumped by an ambulance from the Trauma Hospital because her relatives never showed up and she was being a burden to them.

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned showed a woman with P.O.P. on both legs, lying down with a wheelchair by her side.

The hospital had suffered a backlash amidst a huge public outcry over the heinous incident shared widely on social media.

Some eyewitnesses allegedly narrated how they saw some staff of the Ambulance Service, removing the victim from an ambulance and dumping her by the roadside.

Sources at the facility told the Ghana News Agency Friday morning that the woman who suffered fractures on both legs also allegedly had dementia and occasionally disturbed other patients in her ward.

It said as of Friday morning no relative of the deceased had reported to the facility to claim the body and the hospital management was ready to collaborate with all stakeholders for investigations.

The GNA observed that daily activities at the specialised secondary referral health facility were ongoing smoothly as patients kept trooping in at intervals to seek health care.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has warned that those involved in the ‘disturbing’ act would not be spared as it launched a fact-finding investigation into the case.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and released to the media on Friday, the Service, urged the public to be patient as investigations continued.

“…anyone found to be connected to this unfortunate incident will be severely dealt with in accordance with the Service’s Code of Conduct,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye assured.

