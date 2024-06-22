Blood can’t be manufactured, donate to save lives- National Blood Service

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 22, GNA – The National Blood Service has encouraged the populace to donate blood to save lives.

This is because blood cannot be manufactured.

Mr Korku Adjorlolo, Blood Donor Recruiter, National Blood Service, who was speaking at the Greater Accra Regional National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) blood donation exercise held at Teshie Camp Methodist Presby Church at 48 Engineers Regiment, noted that there had been low patronage or low participation of blood donation because of certain experiences and misconceptions.

He appealed to the public to ask questions on blood donation to clear all misconceptions.

According to him, if people donated more blood there would be no shortages.

Greater Accra Regional NHIA also used the occasion to renew and register applicants for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mrs Louisa Atta-Agyemang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NHIA, in charge of Operations, commended the staff for coming to the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces to register and renew their NHIS cards.

Mrs Atta-Agyemang also lauded the community for coming out to donate blood to save lives and encourage them not to shy away from blood donation exercises.

She said the blood donation exercise formed part of the annual collaboration of the NHIA and National Blood Service to assist patients as well as strengthen the relationship between the Authority and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Madam Patience Danquah, Acting Greater Accra Regional Director, NHIA, said the Authority conducted the exercise to commemo the celebration of Blood Donors Day which fell on June 14, 2024 and Sickle Cell Day which also fell on June 19, 2024.

According to Madam Danquah, the Authority planned to collect about 150 pints of blood to support the National Blood Service.

GNA

