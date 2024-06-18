Blaze Metals FZ-LLC earns RJC certification as latest member 

By D.I. Laary

Accra, June 18, GNA – Blaze Metals FZ-LLC, a leading global metals player, has joined the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) for a three-year term, a prestigious organization promoting ethical and responsible practices throughout the Jewellery supply chain.

The certification is issued under the standards and supporting documentation of the RJC Code of Practices 2019, which aligns with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Due Diligence Guidance and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Members contribute towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Oheneba Prince Kofi Poku, Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Metals FZ-LLC’s CEO, who announced this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency noted that the RJC certification was a testament to the company’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and sustainability in its operations.

He also stated that the certification solidified the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical, human rights, social, and environmental practices in the global Jewellery supply chain.

The RJC Code of Practices is the only industry standard covering the entire Jewellery and watch supply chain as approved by the LBM.

The certification is awarded to companies that demonstrate a rigorous adherence to responsible business practices.

This includes a comprehensive audit process, ensuring compliance with the RJC Code of Practices, which encompasses a wide range of criteria including ethical sourcing, human rights, labour rights, and environmental impact.

Mr Poku expressed satisfaction at achieving this significant milestone, saying: “Becoming a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council is a testament to Blaze Metals’ unwavering dedication to ethical practices and sustainability.

“This certification not only enhances our credibility and reputation in the market but also reinforces our commitment to our customers and partners.

“We are honoured to join the ranks of other esteemed members who share our vision for a responsible and transparent supply chain.

“Over the next three years, we will continue to uphold and exceed the standards set by the RJC, ensuring that our operations contribute positively to industry and society.”

Blaze Metals was founded in Ghana in 2008, and now has its headquarters in Dubai, UAE but maintains an operational office in Ghana.

The RJC certification positions Blaze Metals among an elite group of industry leaders who are committed to advancing responsible business practices.

“Our goal is to use ethical mining methods to become the permanent producer of gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and diamonds while providing our stakeholders and shareholders with substantial financial returns”, Mr Poku said

He also noted that “This recognition is especially significant for regulators and our clients, who value transparency, integrity, and sustainability in their investments and business partnerships”, and would give Ghana and its suppliers the assurances.

He said Blaze Metals was committed to its corporate social responsibility through its philanthropic arm, the “Oheneba Poku Foundation” which is dedicated to driving social change and contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 2018, the Oheneba Poku Foundation, in collaboration with the Asante Kingdom, has been at the forefront of implementing programmes aimed at landscape restoration, community-led afforestation initiatives, and social inclusion in all discussions on climate action initiatives in Ghana.

This programme focuses on the crucial task of raising awareness about the perils of land degradation and encouraging communities to adopt sustainable land management practices.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Accra, Blaze Metals is one of the world’s leading bullion brands, holding positions in major precious metals markets worldwide.

They also specialise in trading, refining, and distribution of gold, and have evolved to become one of the suppliers of precious metals products and services worldwide.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

