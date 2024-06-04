Black Stars set to depart for Mali

Accra, June 04, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have rounded up their training for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The team rounded up their training on Monday evening and set to depart for Mali on Tuesday.

All the 26 players participated in the training giving Coach Otto Addo a full house to rely on for the two matches.

The Black Stars would play Mali on Thursday, June 6, in Bamako, and return to Ghana to play CAR on June 10, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars are looking to bounce back from their uninspiring opening to the qualifiers following a 1-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-0 loss to Comoros in November last year.

Among the 26 players who would make the trip are; Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, Joseph Wollacott, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Dziku, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan and Mohammed Kudus.

The rest are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Osman Bukari and Abu Francis.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

