Bishop Tackie-Yarboi donates medical equipment to the neurosurgery unit, KBTH

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, June 03 GNA – The Founder of Victory Bible Church International, Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi has donated four new monitors and brackets to the Neurosurgery Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The donation is a fulfillment of his pledge to the Neurosurgery Unit in 2023 after undergoing surgery at the Unit.

Presenting the items, Mr. Yarboi said the additional monitors would help the unit monitor more patients after surgery, ensure an increase in the number of operations performed and save more lives.

He expressed gratitude to the Doctors and medical Team who operated on him and thanked them for their dedication and commitment to saving lives.

“Your work is very delicate and requires a lot of dedication. I am grateful for your attention to details which ensured the success of my surgery procedure, God bless you for allowing your expertise to be used to save lives,” he said.

Bishop Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi is a clergyman, author and teacher of the Bible, whose Ministry spans almost four decades.

He is the President of the Victory Christian College, a ministerial training school that provides training, mentorship, and ordination for Christian ministers.

He has also served as a member of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

