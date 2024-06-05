Biden: Hamas is ‘only obstacle to complete ceasefire’

Washington, June 4, (dpa/GNA) – An offer now on the table represents the best chance for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with Hamas presenting the only obstacle, US President Joe Biden said after a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“The president confirmed Israel’s readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden had emphasized that the offer was the best possible opportunity for an agreement, “and that Hamas’ ongoing refusal to release hostages, would only prolong the conflict and deny relief to the people of Gaza,” it said.

Biden had urged Tamim to “use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas’ acceptance of the deal and affirmed that Hamas, is now the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” the White House said.

Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence, that there would be no ceasefire until all Israeli demands had been met, US National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby, said he would not comment on Netanyahu’s comments or why he had made them.

“All I can tell you is this proposal is an Israeli proposal. It is the result of intense diplomacy between our two teams. The president characterized it accurately, and now it’s up to Hamas to accept it,” Kirby said.

GNA

