Ayisha, Ghartey win 2024 Panafrican Komatsu Golf Tournament

Accra, June 20, GNA – Ms Ayishatu Amidu, an 18-year-old beneficiary of the Captain One Golf Society’s kids project, won her second major competition at the Nsuta Golf Club during the 2024 Panafrican Komatsu Golf Tournament.

She won her first tournament about a fortnight ago during the Latex Foam monthly medal played at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, her affiliated club.

She won the ladies’ group after playing handicap 25 and returning a score of 30 points to emerge the overall winner in the group. She was followed by Ruth Menz who played with handicap 24 and returned with a score of 26 points while Felicity Kuranthie-Mensah playing with handicap 24 also returned with 38 points to place third.

In the men’s group, Mr Samuel Ghartey, a member of the Captain One Golf Society emerged the overall winner with a score of 76 while Daniel Peprah losing on countback finished second with a same score of 76.

James Akwaboah placed third with a score of 78.

In Group B, Mr Kofi Otchere Kurankye topped the group with 36 points with a handicap 27 while Roland Quainoo with a handicap of 24 came second with 35 points with Samuel Koomson playing with a handicap of 13 finished third with 35 points.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Mark M. G. Kruger, Panafrican Komatsu General Manager for Ghana and Sierra Leone said he was excited about the tournament since this was their first time sponsoring the tournament.

He added that he was looking for future sponsorships and applauded Ghana’s talents in golf saying, “I am very impressed with the talents in Ghana”.

The outgoing captain of the Nsuta Golf Club, Mr Alexander Bewong, said he was happy with the turnout and was happy about the course. He said although he was stepping back as the captain, he would avail himself to support the incoming captain for the club to be active.

An excited Ayisha Amidu, thanked the leaders and members of the Captain One Golf Society for their effort in making her realise her talent and acknowledged the tactics and strategies of her coaches.

She said she was willing to take lessons from her seniors and competitors on the course to better herself since she had just started her golfing career.

GNA

