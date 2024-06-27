Assin Apimanim Traditional Council to launch Emancipation Day festivities on July 5 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 27, GNA – The Assin Apimanim Traditional Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Central Regional Coordinating Council and Assin South District Assembly will hold an event on Friday, July 5 to herald Emancipation Day celebration on Thursday, August 1.

The occasion is expected to whip up the interest of the public to join in the celebrations amidst highlighting the rich culture and traditions of the inhabitants of the area and Ghanaians in general, featuring traditional music, dance, and art.

The event will be held at the forecourt of Assin Appimanim Omanhene’s Palace in Assin Manso on the theme: “Our Heritage, Culture, and Education.”

Emancipation Day 2024 slated for August 1, is expected to encourage education and cultural interchange, and nurture a sense of community and solidarity among the populace.

Distinguished guests, including traditional leaders, government dignitaries, and cultural scholars, will deliver addresses.

The festivities will conclude with captivating cultural displays and a grand durbar, ensuring a day of lasting memories.

The event on July 5 to be hosted by the Assin Apimanim Traditional Council and will educate and enlighten the public on the importance of preserving their cultural heritage and fostering cultural exchanges.

The Traditional Council through it programme seeks to instil in the younger generation appreciation for their shared history, embrace the present, and lay the foundation for a brighter future for posterity.

