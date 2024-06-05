Anum Asamoah SHS: MP tackles ‘school under trees’ with inauguration of new block

By Yussif Ibrahim

Adum Kwanwoma (Ash), June 05, GNA – Mr Kofi Amankwaa-Manu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, is taking steps to tackle infrastructural deficit at Anum Asamoah Senior High Technical School, as the school struggles to find decent classroom for academic work.

Some students are compelled to study under trees and erected canopies thereby hampering effective teaching and learning in the school established in 2013.

Named after a former chief of Adum Kwanwoma, the school, which was absorbed by the government in 2018, currently has a student population of about 500.

It has been grappling with numerous challenges since its inception as a private school with lack of adequate classrooms being one of its major challenges.

It is for this reason that the MP has built a three-unit classroom block from his share of the Common Fund as part of efforts to address the perennial problems the school is facing.

At a ceremony to commission the classroom, the MP said he was saddened to see students’ study under trees and canopies and had to do something about the situation.

He said as the representative of the people, he was duty bound to promote quality education to complement the huge investments being made by the government under the Free Senior High School Policy.

“As a product of education, it is a worry when l see people struggle through education, and l have pledged to find solutions to issues of this magnitude and make education accessible and easy to the people,” he said.

He charged the students and authorities of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the building to preserve it for posterity.

Mr. Amankwa-Manu emphasised that his office would continue to prioritise education, security, and health, and called on all stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel for the development of the constituency.

Mr. Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive, said it was the vision of the Assembly to see the school transformed in the next five years and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to address the infrastructural needs of the school.

He counselled the students not to be deterred by the challenges but take advantage of the Free Senior High School Policy to climb the academic ladder.

Mrs Rita Mensah, Headmistress of the school, bemoaned the lack of adequate classrooms, saying that studying under trees and canopies was inimical to quality education.

She called on all relevant stakeholders to help address the myriads of challenges confronting the school to achieve the desired learning outcomes.

The Headmistress also spoke about the need for additional dormitories, as well as science and ICT laboratories.

The school, according to her, achieved 100 per cent pass rate in the 2023 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), stressing that the school had the potential of rubbing shoulders with other well-endowed schools if adequately resourced.

