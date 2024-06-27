Angela List touted as beacon of hope

Nkroful (WR,) June 27, GNA – Mr Francis Kwaw Mensah, Assembly Member of Nkroful in the Ellembele district, together with other workers of Adamus Resources have affirmed their willingness to work with Ms. Angela List, the CEO of the company.

Their conviction to have the female CEO continue her operation stemmed from the fact that she had positively handled the management of the company well and contributed massively to the local economic growth and empowerment of the catchment area.

The Assembly member said, “Under the distinct leadership of the CEO Madam Angela List, our lives have bettered as we are able to take good care of ourselves and our dependent… I have witnessed tremendous developmental projects that have helped to improve the lives of our people.”

Meanwhile, others want the woman to step down, to allow an interim Management Committee to manage the company due to ownership and leadership impasse.

He said through the efforts of the CEO the company had been able to execute projects, under education, public infrastructure, water and sanitation, donation, and community assistance, among others.

The company has constructed a two-unit classroom block and provided two 16-seater aqua privy toilets at Anwia and then constructed the Anwia Nursery School Block.

At Salman, the company has constructed a Health Centre and donated a two-bedroom unit house to Salman Basic School.

Also, at Teleku Bokazo the company has provided water and sanitation to the people and refurbished Teleku Bokazo Basic School.

Again, it has rehabilitated Kikam Junior High School with a staff common room and provided a 16-seater Aqua Privy toilet facility at Akango, a hand–dug well with a hand pump at Duale as well and the provision of 10-seater flushable toilet facility at Aluku.

In addition, the company has provided skills training/ capacity building for 58 youth (males & females) from Duale, Akango, Salman, Aluku, Salman, Anwia, Teleku Bokazo, Nkroful, Kikam, Asasetre, Nvuma, Avrebo, Adelekezo, Ahunyame, Awukyire, Akropong (16 Communities).

Introduced Women Empowerment (WE) Project where 87 females in the Ellembelle District have obtained skills under the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE).

The project sought to endow the women with power to be independent, self-reliant, and employed.

She supported the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School (SHS) with 1000 bags of cement for the construction of their Assembly Hall.

Recently, Madam Angela donated over 300 boxes of sanitary pads to some schools in the catchment area during the Global Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Ms. Angela List was named as the female CEO of the Year in Ghana’s Mining Industry at the eighth Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards for her outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable practices within the mining industry.

