Agrospectrum showcases software to boost agricultural production 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Tamale, June 28, GNA – Agrospectrum Limited, an operator in the agriculture sector, has introduced a software application to provide solutions for agricultural value chain in the country.

The software, which has a range of solutions such as marketplace, data collection, input subsidy, aggregation, climate smart, and input credit, is geared towards sustainable agriculture empowering smallholder farmers and all value chain actors to boost production.

Mr Castro Antwi-Danso, General Manager, Agrospectrum Limited, speaking at an event in Tamale to introduce the software application to groups in the agricultural value chain drawn from Northern, North East and Savannah Regions, said the solutions were geared towards de-risking the value chain and boosting production.

Mr Antwi-Danso said, “Through our services and innovation solutions, we create an inclusive marketplace that caters to the needs of farmers, governments, and service providers to solve challenges in the sector, facilitating seamless linkages between farmers and markets, providing support services for farmers’ well-being, leveraging technology for informed decision-making, promoting financial inclusion and access to inputs.”

He said the company was the main technology partner of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, adding “The product was the first to be used to biometrically profile 1.6 million farmers as well as record spatial details of all farmlands of farmers across the five regions in the north. It was also used to profile another 32 thousand value chain actors.”

He added that “We currently have micro insurance, inputs and micro credit being delivered on this platform to farmers through third party integration and other technology means.”

The General Manager said 3,000 android tablets equipped with agrospectrum’s technology had been deployed and close to 3,500 young graduates had been employed as enumerators and data collection coordinators to undertake the exercise.

Hajia Hawa Musah, Northern Regional Director of Agriculture, commended the company for the innovation and said it would offer lucrative benefits to stakeholders in the value chain.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

