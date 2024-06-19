Agona East Chief Imam advises Muslim youth to avoid electoral violence  

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Oketsew (C/R), June 19, GNA – Alhaji Ibrahim Jabiru, Agona East District Chief Imam, has advised Muslim youth to endeavour to eschew electoral violence and other forms of negative tendencies in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He asked the youth not to allow themselves to be used as tools to cause mayhem before, during and after the polls to ensure peace, stability and development in the country.

Alhaji Jabiru gave the advice when he addressed the Agona East Muslims to mark the Eid-ul-Adha, at Agona Oketsew in the Central Region.

The Chief Imam stated that Islam was a peaceful religion and called on the youth to uphold its virtues and values.

He urged Muslim parents to advise their children, especially the youth to distance themselves from negative acts in the upcoming election and called on the political parties to carry out their campaign messages on issues and not insults and acrimony.

