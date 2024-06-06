6th Ghana Shippers Awards to reward achievement, proffer solutions

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, June 19, GNA – The countdown for the sixth Ghana Shippers Awards is on as organizers finalise preparations for the event slated for Friday, June 28, 2024 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event, dubbed “the climate change edition”, is expected to bring together industry players and stakeholders to a summit in the morning preceding the awards night, to deliberate on the future of the industry.

Themed “Sustaining the Maritime and Shipping Landscape in an Era of Climate Change,” the event will recognize achievers and proffer compelling solutions in the sector.

This year’s awards span a wide array of industry categories, including Shipping Line of the year, Shipping Agent of the year and Air Cargo Carrier of the year.

Others are Promising Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Promising Entrepreneur and Promising Freight Forwarding/Custom House Agent.

The CEO of BenMarine Offshore Services, Mr Bernard Agbloe Lomotey is contending for the Entrepreneur of the year.

Mr Mukesh Thakwani, CEO, B5 Plus Ltd; Mohammed A. Osman, CEO, Karima Auto and Shipping Ltd; Dr. Daniel Mckorley, CEO, Mcdan Shipping Company Ltd; and Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare I, CEO, Ghana Export Promotion Authority are keenly in the race for the CEO of the year category.

The 6th Ghana Shippers Awards is being organized by Globe Productions Limited in partnership with the United Nations (UN), Ghana Shippers Authority, and the Africa Women and Children Conference Initiatives.

It is supported by the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

A complete list of the 6th Ghana Shippers Awards categories is available on www.ghanashippersawards.com.

GNA

