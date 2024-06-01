2026 WCQ: Black Stars begins preparation for 2026 World Cup qualifiers  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 01, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have commenced preparations at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic (CAR).

Otto Addo, Head Coach of the senior side earlier this week named his 26-man squad ahead of the clash scheduled for June 6 and June 10 respectively.

With five days left to the trip to Bamako, 24 players have reported to the team’s camp with Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku expected to join later.

The technical team took the boys through series of intensive training sessions to get them ready for the two crucial qualifiers.

The twenty-four players in camp include, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, Joseph Wollacott, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan and Mohammed Kudus.

The rest are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu and Abu Francis.

Black Stars would need a positive result against Mali in order to increase their chances of booking qualification to the global party.

Ghana is keen on getting back to winning ways after an unconvincing start in Group I, with one win and one defeat in their first two matches.

The four-time African champions began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

