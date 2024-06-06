2024 Y’ello Care: MTN Ghana seeks to tackle water crises in schools

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 6, GNA – MTN Ghana is seeking to provide mechanised boreholes to selected Senior High Schools across all 16 regions facing water crises as part of the 2024 Y’ello Care Programme.

For 17 years, employees of the telecommunication giants have been volunteering their skills and services freely for the benefit of communities while investing in identified community improvement projects annually in the month of June.

Over the years, 21 days are set aside during the month by employees of the company to render selfless services aimed at impacting lives in underserved communities.

The 2024 edition which is being celebrated on the theme: “Education for Rural Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” has, however, been extended to 30 days to commemorate the company’s 30th anniversary.

It is for this reason that MTN Ghana is drilling boreholes for selected SHS under a project dubbed, “Quench and Connect.”

At the launch of this year’s edition of the programme in Kumasi, Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager, Northern Business District, said beyond the provision of boreholes, deprived schools would be equipped with digital skills to bridge the digital divide and improve educational outcomes.

“Our Initiative will also include ICT-enabled to enhance education, establishment of gardens to support school feeding programmes, and the organisation of digital literacy workshops to teach crucial digital skills to students and teachers,” he explained.

He further stated that, “We believe that the 2024 edition of 30 days of Y’ello Care will significantly impact the communities we serve and help bridge some of the educational gaps and barriers faced in our rural communities and ultimately help shape an equitable digital future for our country.”

MTN, Mr Mingle said, was delighted to extend support to these remote communities through unique and innovative community improvement programmes.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to all MTN employees for their contributions to the success of Y’ello Care over the years.

GNA

