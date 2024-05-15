Ukraine withdraws troops from some Kharkiv positions

Kiev, May 15, (dpa/GNA) – The Ukrainian army says it has been forced to withdraw soldiers from some of its positions in the north-eastern Ukrainian region that has been the target of a new Russian offensive in recent days.

“As a result of combat and offensive actions by the enemy, our units carried out a manoeuvre at certain sections in the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk areas and moved to more advantageous positions in order to save the lives of our soldiers and avoid casualties,” the Ukrainian general staff announced on Facebook overnight.

Fighting continues, according to the statement.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than two years ago, launched a new offensive on the Kharkiv last week.

The region borders Russia and is home to the country’s second biggest city, also named Kharkiv.

Russian troops have been able to capture some Ukrainian villages.

Kiev, which is struggling with a lack of weapons, ammunition and soldiers, is now focussed on trying to stop the Russian advances and an expansion of the front line.

GNA

