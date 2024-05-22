Support Green Day project to preserve environment-Chief Imam to Ghanaians  

Accra, May 22, GNA- Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, has called on Ghanaians to support this year’s Green Ghana initiative to preserve the environment.

The initiative, the Chief Imam stated, was a national assignment by all and sundry to protect the water bodies and climate change.

“I support the initiative and call on all to rally their support behind the project to exceed the target,” he said.

The Chief Imam made the call through his spokesperson Mr Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, when a delegation from the Forestry Commission, called on him to invite him to join the national tree planting campaign slated for June 7, 2023.

This year is the fourth edition of the project, with a target of

planting 10 million trees across the country.

Green Ghana Day was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

It is to restore the lost forest cover of the country, devastated by illegal small-scale mining and timber logging.

He expressed satisfaction about the cordial relationship between Muslims, Christians, and other religions in responding to the national development agenda, which is for the good of the country.

The protection of the environment, the Muslim leader stated, was a prerequisite condition for safeguarding the health and safety of the country.

He called for peaceful coexistence ahead of the general elections, devoid of untoward situations that would mar the country’s governance architecture.

Sheikh Sharubutu, in the 2023 project, performed a symbolic planting of a tree at the new national mosque at Kawukudi,

near Kanda, in Accra.

Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer, Forestry Commission, commended the Chief Imam for his continuous support for the project, which had yielded positive results in exceeding their target.

He said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and its agencies had made available seedlings to undertake the project in an efficient manner.

“We have three species available for planting, which include tree plants, ornamental plants, and fruit plants, he said.

Mr Allotey said a monitoring committee had been established to ensure that the seedlings planted were nurtured and protected from destruction.

