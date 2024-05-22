Seventh annual agricultural students’ career guidance and mentorship dialogue bootcamp opens 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, May 22, GNA – The seventh Annual Agricultural Students’ Career Guidance and Mentorship Dialogue Bootcamp, (AG-STUD 2024) has opened in Accra with the call on the youth to challenge the negative perceptions that farmers were uneducated.

Dr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, said the youth was an integral part of the nation’s development agenda and must help to change the misconception that farmers were uneducated, and agriculture entailed arduous physical labour with minimal economic returns.

“In reality, modern agriculture transcends traditional notions; it now offers diverse career opportunities in fields such as research, environmental sustainability, financial management, engineering, and various technical areas for young people to explore.”

The six days Bootcamp, organised by Agrihouse Foundation is on the theme: “Accelerating our efforts in enabling and advancing career opportunities for Agri-youths: Role of public, private, and development partners.”

He said the AG-STUD was an initiative that exemplifies the strategic measures and endeavours that value chain actors and stakeholders were implementing to dispel the misconceptions surrounding agribusiness among the youth.

Dr Acheampong said, “Such initiatives serve as platforms for nurturing understanding and fostering enthusiasm for agriculture among young individuals, ultimately shaping a more vibrant and informed agricultural sector.”

He said these boot camps over the years had positively impacted the lives of over 6,000 participants, with most of them securing employment, initiating their businesses, and receiving invaluable mentorship and training from industry experts.

The sector Minster urged participants to make the most of the sessions planned for them during the period, saying it was a chance to explore new ideas, innovations, and technologies that were transforming agriculture.

“It is an opportunity to be part of a community that is passionate about agriculture and committed to its growth and development.”

“We firmly believe that the future of agriculture rests in the hands of the youth, and we are steadfast in our commitment to offering the essential support and resources to aid in your

success. I have no doubt that you will rise to the challenge and elevate Ghana’s agriculture to unprecedented heights”, he added.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, said the beauty of the boot camp was not just the skill of understanding which variety to plant, which season to plant, and where to plant, but developing oneself to become that successful agribusiness person inspiring lives and changing societies.

She said the agriculture sector, despite its numerous challenges, held so many potentials for the youth, saying “As young people with interest in the sector you must be focused, serious, willing to learn and have the discipline and integrity and you will succeed, while others remain unemployed.”

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings who is also a Patron of the Agrihouse Foundation urged participants to support one another, and understand the value of building the force of working together, because agriculture in Ghana could be so harsh and discouraging when done in isolation, hence the need to know who to reach out to within the sector.

“Your being here is very important, take advantage of every single opportunity here, invest your time and be willing to learn. This goes beyond the class and what you learn on the field, take this as your choice and do it with a bit of seriousness, commit yourself, and be disciplined.”

She said, “As young people who will be taking various positions soon, keep the challenges of the sector in mind, and let your voices be heard because there are policies in place, but the challenges are real and unacceptable, and we must make things better.”

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Founder and Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation said the AG-STUD aimed to enable the Agri youth to understand the diverse career opportunities within the sector that they could embrace and get influential people to inspire them.

“So, we have divers coaches and mentors, who will help them build the can-do spirit and support them to develop their business plans that can be bankable and generate enough support.”

Some activities lined up for the boot camp include Agri-ted talk mentorship soft skills development sessions, Ag-Voyage and coach meet-up sessions, Agri-inspire, mindset shaping, innovative role play and credibility and accountability sessions,

Others are Agri-booster and competency-based training sessions, Agri-value, the future of the Agri-youth dialogue, beginner agribusiness competition and input dealer seal pitch.

Winners for the beginner agribusiness competition would be supported with starter packs, while an input dealer deal shop would be established for the winner of the input dealer deal pitch. In all 350 students are expected to participate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

