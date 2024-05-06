Sefwi-Asafo College of Health Presbyterian Students Union inducts new Executives into office

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Asawinso (WN/R), May 6, GNA – The Sefwi-Asafo College of Health Chapter of the National Union of Presbyterian Students in the Western North Region, has inducted its newly elected executives into office with a call on them to remain disciplined and to help uplift the image of the Presbyterian Church on campus.

The Reverend Vincent Kpakpah, Sefwi-Asawinso District Minister and Resident Pastor for Ebenezer Congregation, speaking at the induction service, commended the immediate past executives for their dedication and hard work, and asked them to continue to live by the teachings of Christ as they prepared to depart campus.

He also advised them to take their studies seriously to pass their final examinations successfully.

Rev. Kpakpah also lauded the immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church for supporting the Branch at the College with a brand-new musical instrument during his visit to the Sefwi Presbytery.

The elected executives were Miss Abigail Bemah Kakari, President, Mr Micheal Frimpong Vice and Miss Rosina Esinam, General Secretary.

The rest are Miss Regina Tsatsu, Prayer Secretary, Nana Akua Wuku Beryl Treasurer, Mr Johnson Kwaku Tano Bible Studies Coordinator, Miss Abigail Oppong, Music Coordinator and Miss Febiri Boatemaa Calebtina, the Organiser.

Miss Karikari, the President, in her acceptance speech, asked for unity among the executive members to help promote the Presbyterian doctrine on campus.

She pledged to serve with humility to help win more souls for Christ on campus.

Madam Sylvia Nana Yaa Opare, the Union’s Patron, on her part, thanked the Ebenezer Congregation for their continuous support to members towards the growth of the Presby Church on campus.

GNA

